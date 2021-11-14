Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises approximately 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRC opened at $219.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.10. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $128.60 and a 52-week high of $222.00.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

