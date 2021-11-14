Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after buying an additional 33,860 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 538,063 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 12.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

