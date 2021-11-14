Bremer Bank National Association Sells 16 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVR by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NVR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NVR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,256,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in NVR by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in NVR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,253.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,875.20 and a twelve month high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,968.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4,980.36.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.