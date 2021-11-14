Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $17.88 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $17,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after buying an additional 151,291 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Nestlé by 56.5% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Nestlé by 18.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 2.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $593,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $134.17 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $135.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average of $125.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSRGY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

