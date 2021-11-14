$1.79 EPS Expected for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.76. Liberty Broadband posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $10.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after buying an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 97.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 30.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.26. 687,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,335. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.94. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

