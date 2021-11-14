Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will report earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.66) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,796. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85.

In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,311 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

