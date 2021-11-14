Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 1,636 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of Progressive worth $203,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.