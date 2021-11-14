Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.