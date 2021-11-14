BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 495 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.77.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

