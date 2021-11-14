BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,235 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of SDS opened at $7.42 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

