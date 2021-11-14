Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

