First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ: FWBI) is one of 893 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare First Wave BioPharma to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

61.6% of First Wave BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of First Wave BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Wave BioPharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Wave BioPharma N/A -482.96% -258.47% First Wave BioPharma Competitors -4,186.66% -129.32% -27.13%

Volatility & Risk

First Wave BioPharma has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Wave BioPharma’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Wave BioPharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Wave BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Wave BioPharma Competitors 5189 19061 41197 796 2.57

First Wave BioPharma currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.43%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 67.72%. Given First Wave BioPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Wave BioPharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Wave BioPharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Wave BioPharma N/A -$32.67 million -0.22 First Wave BioPharma Competitors $1.70 billion $122.23 million -129.29

First Wave BioPharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Wave BioPharma. First Wave BioPharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

First Wave BioPharma beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. Its programs include FW-UP, FW-UC, FW-CD,FW-COV, FW-ICI-AC, MS1819, COVID-19 GI infections, and FW-EPI. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.