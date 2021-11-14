Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 8,380 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

IXUS stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.