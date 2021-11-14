Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 8,380 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

IXUS stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.13. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

