Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 255 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 771,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,341,000 after buying an additional 67,231 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 167.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 41,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.73.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $170.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $107.64 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

