Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $241.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.58 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

