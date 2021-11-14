Professional Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $139.39 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $163.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

