Beacon Wealthcare LLC Purchases 13,698 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

VEU stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.06. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

