Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Trimmed by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.4% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

VB opened at $237.71 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $172.85 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.96.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.