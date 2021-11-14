Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.12). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, December 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have commented on AVXL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVXL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. 458,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,134. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.