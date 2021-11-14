FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.970-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.84 billion-$22.84 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.06. 37,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,239. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.86.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.