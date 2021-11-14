1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,906 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,386,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Diageo by 71.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Diageo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 780,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

NYSE:DEO opened at $204.84 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $205.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.46 and a 200 day moving average of $193.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

