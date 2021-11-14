Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $59,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $5,931,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 748.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 426.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $635.25 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $643.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $595.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.