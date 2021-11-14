Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $20,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $515.18 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.00 and a 12-month high of $523.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.26 and its 200 day moving average is $417.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

