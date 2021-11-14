Savior LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Savior LLC decreased its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,470 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 2.5% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Savior LLC owned 0.38% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $11.02 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

