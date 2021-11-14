Savior LLC Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Savior LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.03 and its 200 day moving average is $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $1,032,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 395,175 shares of company stock valued at $56,765,170. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

