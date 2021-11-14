Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

