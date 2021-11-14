Confluence Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $94,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.