Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price at $31.13

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:GO traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,599. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $126,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

