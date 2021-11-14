Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Target Price at $31.13

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
NASDAQ:GO traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,599. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.
In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $126,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
