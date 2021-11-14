Park National Corp OH Cuts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.11.

PKI stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.03. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

