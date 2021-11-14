Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $31.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $47,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GO traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,599. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

