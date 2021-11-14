$0.41 EPS Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. CoreCivic reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CoreCivic by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. 1,297,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

