$82.49 Million in Sales Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post sales of $82.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.10 million to $85.88 million. Navigator reported sales of $66.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $311.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.73 million to $317.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $414.91 million, with estimates ranging from $394.58 million to $435.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Navigator by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Navigator by 10.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Navigator by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Navigator by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSE NVGS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 179,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,775. The company has a market capitalization of $503.01 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

