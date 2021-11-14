Zacks: Analysts Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.40 Million

Analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will report sales of $289.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $285.00 million and the highest is $297.20 million. Navient posted sales of $343.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.48. 934,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,206. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. Navient has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.