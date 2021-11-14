Verge (XVG) Price Up 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Verge has a market cap of $495.02 million and approximately $44.09 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.38 or 0.00399683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,485,406,888 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

