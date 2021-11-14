Zacks: Analysts Expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

DBX traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. 6,460,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,034. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -87.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $2,011,080. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

