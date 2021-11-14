Internet Computer (ICP) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $48.54 or 0.00075678 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $8.84 billion and approximately $265.10 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00096955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,351.29 or 1.00321019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.86 or 0.07110188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00020207 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,681,185 coins and its circulating supply is 182,112,478 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

