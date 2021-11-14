Financial Survey: BBQ (BBQ) & The Competition

BBQ (NASDAQ: BBQ) is one of 68 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BBQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBQ and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million $4.95 million 7.39 BBQ Competitors $1.57 billion $100.35 million 13.33

BBQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

BBQ has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ’s competitors have a beta of -8.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BBQ and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ Competitors 834 4463 5199 190 2.44

BBQ presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.03%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 9.65%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 10.77% 13.10% 3.34% BBQ Competitors 4.57% -38.56% 1.33%

Summary

BBQ beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

