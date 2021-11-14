Element Pointe Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,231 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Root by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $5.59 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $25.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

ROOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

