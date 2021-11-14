First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $476,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,757,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,079,000 after buying an additional 81,752 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $4,213,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $522,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 28,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $174.45 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

