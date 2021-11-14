Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $653,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,316,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $68.72 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

