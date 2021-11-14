B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after acquiring an additional 266,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after acquiring an additional 195,781 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA opened at $245.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.93 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

