Virtu Financial LLC Raises Position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCARU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $760,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $202,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 113.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 3.2% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 449,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:HCARU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

