Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,025 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,025 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $673,782,000 after acquiring an additional 484,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $549,417,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after acquiring an additional 639,060 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.38.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.68 and its 200 day moving average is $161.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

