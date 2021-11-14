Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of ALC stock opened at C$17.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$666.81 million and a PE ratio of 9.29. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of C$12.28 and a 12-month high of C$18.93.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

Separately, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Central in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.