B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,397.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,979 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,286,000 after acquiring an additional 114,340 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.33, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

