Virtu Financial LLC Takes $952,000 Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 583.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $2,533,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $50,000.

TMF opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

