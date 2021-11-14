Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,442 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average of $189.84. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.