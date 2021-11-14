19,921 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in New York Times by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYT opened at $47.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.