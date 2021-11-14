Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes $229,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $339.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

