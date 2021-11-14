Comparing Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) & Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sigma Labs has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shapeways has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and Shapeways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -440.01% -51.93% -44.97% Shapeways N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Labs and Shapeways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $810,000.00 34.97 -$5.20 million ($0.60) -4.50 Shapeways N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Shapeways has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sigma Labs and Shapeways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shapeways 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Labs currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than Shapeways.

Summary

Sigma Labs beats Shapeways on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics. The company was founded by Mark J. Cola and Vivek R. Dave on December 23, 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, NM.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

